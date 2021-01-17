The Best Places To Buy Vintage Sportswear

You know what they say: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Unfortunately, despite the endlessly iconic sportswear of the '80s, '90s and early '00s, a lot of brands have chosen to move in new directions (much to our dismay).
For those of us who love the old classics, shopping online at our favourite sporting stores often leaves us longing for the days of logomania and matching tracksuits. But just because the big brands no longer stock it, doesn’t mean we can’t get our hands on it.
Thanks to the explosion of resale sites within the last decade, the vintage clothing industry is booming, and sportswear hasn't been forgotten. From printed hoodies to classic kicks, the demand for retro sportswear is bigger than ever, with Gen Z quoting everyone from Princess Diana to Sporty Spice as influences in its resurgence.
Though the streetwear boom has seen many brands create homages to archive collections, there's a clear demand for authentic vintage sportswear. From Kim Kardashian being spotted wearing adidas popper pants to Rihanna sporting a Fila jersey, vintage sportswear is alive and well – and we know exactly where to find it.
If you're searching for the perfect Champion hoodie or The North Face fleece, click through to discover the best places to shop vintage sportswear...
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.