Leave It To Venus In Aquarius To Find Your Perfect Match

Now, let’s talk about sex, bb! Venus in Aquarius is more of a voyeur than an active engager. This is not to say that they don’t participate, but that they’d much rather arrive and finish the show solo. If they have a partner, then nothing is off limits — especially sexting, because their minds enjoy the anticipation. Their openness and willingness to experiment and experience allows them to indulge in kinks that are interesting and fascinating.