Leave It To Venus In Aquarius To Find Your Perfect Match

Venus in Aquarius has a reputation for taking an aloof approach to partnerships, which can be true at times. On the flip side, Venus in Aquarius has a warm side that they reserve for a select few — one of them being a dark horse with the potential, but not the means, to win. Venus in Aquarius has a sympathetic heart for the underdog because they want everyone to succeed and live their best lives. However, they feel empathetic for those who cannot and insist on instilling confidence and TLC in those who need extra support. Lifting others warms their spirit due to their generous nature. Nothing fulfils Venus in Aquarius more than giving to those who need help. Doing so makes them happy. Aww, isn’t that sweet?