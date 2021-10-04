Do you worry about money now?

Not in terms of financial security, but sometimes I get insecure and feel inadequate because my husband makes more than I do. I put a lot of pressure on myself to be the best at everything, so I'm working hard on dealing with my trauma related to self-worth. As of recent, I care more about not overspending on things we don't really need and making sure we save for our kids' future. I watch our food budget a lot because I used to have a tendency to really overspend by going to restaurants pre-pandemic. Now, the money we would have wasted on restaurants can go to our first baby's investment fund. I want my kids to have a college fund/start-my-own-business fund and I want to make sure we educate them a lot on how far a dollar can go, and what it means. I understand we make an amazing amount of money for how young we are, but we're also focused on creating financial security and making investments that we can live off of so we can have the freedom we want to have. We both love to work, so it's not like we're looking to retire at all anytime soon — we just want to be able to do what we want, when we want, and not have to bat an eyelash about it.