“I Want To Create More Safe Spaces”: Meet The Womxn Driving Local Scenes Forward

If you shift the spotlight away from capital cities and shine a light on quieter places, you’ll often discover the loudest of minds that are ready to make waves. Driven by passion for their art and their community, it’s time to celebrate these unsung heroes who are playing an integral role in leading their local scene forward – claiming their space while opening up incredible opportunities for others.
Each one has a story to tell and we’ve partnered with Reebok to share it with you. First up, meet Geaola aka Princess Trium, Nottingham-based DJ, producer and all-round mastermind advocating for safe spaces for womxn in the industry.
"We female and non-binary people need to support each other more in the industry, we can’t only think about ourselves because if we go out together, we’ll be more than powerful." – Geaola
"What I really love about Nottingham is that everybody is there to support you – that support you get from a smaller place – that’s hard to come by in bigger cities." – Geaola
With thanks to: Geaola, Saffron Records, Blend Coffee House, Nate – Mimm Studios, Adam – Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies.
