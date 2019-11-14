The UK will be heading to the polls on 12th December, marking the third general election in four years following parliament's decision to hold a snap election. It will be the first winter poll since 1923. More than 1.5 million people have registered to vote since the election was called a fortnight ago, and government figures show a surge in young people aged between 18 and 35 registering to have their say.
Here's everything you need to know about how to register and vote in the general election 2019.
How to check if you are on the register
To check if you are on the electoral register, you should contact your local Electoral Registration Office. You can find out where your local office is by entering your postcode here.
What if I'm not on the electoral register?
When is the deadline to register to vote?
The deadline to register to vote in the general election is 26th November at 11.59pm. If you want to vote by post, you need to register before 5pm on 26th November if you live in England, Wales or Scotland, and before 5pm on 21st November if you live in Northern Ireland.
What if I live overseas or I'm not able to vote in person?
If you are living overseas or you are unable to vote in person on election day, there are two ways in which to vote:
Proxy vote
You can apply for a proxy vote, which is when you ask someone to vote on your behalf. You can only apply for a proxy vote if you are away on polling day, have a medical issue or disability or cannot vote in person because of work or military service. You can also apply for a proxy vote if you are overseas. You can apply for a proxy vote using a paper form and you will need to send it to the Electoral Registration Office, so allow enough time to do so.
To apply for a proxy vote in England, Scotland or Wales, you need to apply before 5pm on 4th December. You can download the form here.
To apply for a proxy vote in Northern Ireland, you need to apply before 5pm on 21st November. You can download the form here.
In order to apply for a proxy vote, you will need to register to vote here before 5pm on 26th November for England, Scotland and Wales, and before 5pm on 21st November for Northern Ireland.
Postal vote
If you are unable to vote in person or you are overseas on polling day, you can register for a postal vote. You do not have to state your reason when you apply, but you will need to register to vote before the 26th November deadline (21st November for Northern Ireland).
To apply for a postal vote in England, Wales or Scotland, you will need to apply before 5pm on 26th November and fill out the form here to get your postal pack.
If you are in Northern Ireland, fill out the form here to get your postal pack. The deadline to apply is 5pm on 21st November.
If you are going to be overseas on polling day, GOV.UK advises that you apply to vote by proxy, as it takes time to receive your postal voting pack and send it back. Your postal pack must arrive at your Electoral Office in the UK by 10pm on 12th December.
Who can register to vote?
In order to vote in this coming election if you are in England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland, you must be 18 years old.
You must also be a UK citizen (or an Irish, EU, Commonwealth citizen with a permanent address).
What will I need to register to vote?
When you apply to register to vote, you will be asked for your National Insurance number, although you can still register if you don't have one. After you have registered, both your name and address will be listed on the electoral register.
Can I register to vote if I am a student?
Students can register to vote at both their home address and their term address. However, in a general election you can only cast your vote once, and it is illegal to do otherwise.
If you want to vote in your university constituency but will be home for Christmas by that time, you can apply for a postal vote. You can download the form here.
