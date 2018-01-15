Turns out bad girls do have more fun — at least, with their makeup. Brooding, metallic-flecked smoky eyes, imposingly voluminous hair, and perfectly sinister red lips can be pretty key weapons for our favourite TV villains to wreak world havoc and kick major hero ass with. (Those fresh-faced good girls can be so boring.)
From the sexiest, scariest gangster on Gotham to the evil ladies from our childhood nightmares on Once Upon a Time to a (cute) psycho stalker on Arrow, we've collected the beauty secrets of TV's best bad gals. Here's how to co-opt the tricks for yourself, for those times you’re feeling a bit more...sassy, shall we say.