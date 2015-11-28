Don't hate us. Please don't. And, yes, we understand that some of these couples existed in a world that could have never anticipated the internet, critical film and TV studies, or, um, an audience that thinks. Yes, again... it is possible that some of these narratives ask us to suspend disbelief. But, these pairings are served up to us over and over as the de facto best couples who ever existed, couples to treasure and emulate, couples who truly understand the meaning of romance.
And, that just isn't true. Taken at face value, some of these classics have been resting on their romantic laurels for too long. Ahead, we remember some of those so-called amazing pairings of fiction who are actually really annoying.
