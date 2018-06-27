The Travel App For People Who Don't Want To Be Tourists

Yasmin: To really travel you have to be open and go with the flow. If someone asks if I want to go somewhere, meet someone, try something – I just say yes. I’ve ended up in some insane places and situations because of it. House parties in Manila, crazy artist studios in Shanghai, this house in Buenos Aires that was a hoarder's paradise. The best was this one time in San Diego when a guy called Chad invited me to a Grateful Dead tribute band gig. It was in this little neighbourhood called Ocean Beach that’s stuck in the '70s; everyone’s a little older with long hair and everyone was wearing something tie-dye. It was so trippy and awesome. Having experiences like that in places so far from home and the friends you make as a result is the best.