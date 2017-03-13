Working in communications at a major airline opened my eyes to so many things. For four years, I had the incredible fortune of getting to see the world for the cost of dinner and a trip to the cinema.
I’ve had the privilege of walking with giraffes in Africa while they ate their breakfast; landing in a helicopter on a glacier in Alaska and drinking glacial stream water fresh from the source; marvelling at Iceland's green and pink northern lights as they danced over the arctic; off-roading in the endless camel littered sand dunes of a desert in the Middle East; floating in the clear waters of the Caribbean; and exploring ancient European cities.
Working behind the scenes also gave me unique insight into how airline travel really works. Ahead, I'm sharing five invaluable things I learned about how to travel most affordably and efficiently.