Holidays are supposed to be about relaxing, but even experienced travellers know that planning a trip also comes with its own set of stresses. From figuring out how you're going to pay for it (so many costs!), to fitting everything into your carry-on (because, checked-bag fees…), to simply trying to get your bearings a new place, it’s easy to get overwhelmed.
But, luckily, it doesn't have to be so hard. We talked with four professional travellers who shared their insider tricks for making travel easier. Ahead, pick up tips for getting perks like free Champagne and learn how to make your trip a lot more comfortable, from beginning to end. Bon voyage!