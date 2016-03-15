Don’t we all wish we could activate that OOO message and book a ticket to some far-flung location right this second? Well, just in case that's not practical for you, we have the next best thing: perusing streams of gorgeous and inspiring images from other people’s travels.
We’ve scoured Instagram top to bottom in search of 10 awesome feeds to follow when wanderlust strikes. Whether your travel style is all about poolside cocktails at fancy resorts, or rugged trails in remote jungles, you’ll find something ahead. Sure, it might not be quite as exhilarating as packing your bags for real, but hey, a #virtualvacation isn’t so bad, either. Let’s dream together, shall we?
