This Is Where Travel Experts Are Going In 2017

Elizabeth Bennett
The events of 2016 made even the most positive among us want to escape to somewhere far, far away. And since there’s no better cure for January blues than having a holiday on the horizon, we suggest you get booking. Ahead, 10 well-travelled experts share their must-visit for 2017. Whether you’re a sun worshipper, adventure junkie or culture enthusiast, this selection is likely to cause a serious case of wanderlust.

From the tropical beaches of Nicaragua to the misty mountains of Washington State, click through to see the 10 expert-endorsed destinations.

