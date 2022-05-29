What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first paying job is my current one. I was very lucky to have a job just a couple of months after graduating. I was actively searching for a traineeship and stumbled upon this job through a family member also in the legal field. If it weren't for the pandemic, I would have taken a few months off to do some travelling and volunteering, but since travel was out of the question, I decided to put that on hold and start my career. Once I have money saved up — and if the pandemic eases down — I'll dedicate time to travel.