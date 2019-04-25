One of The Most Admired Street Style Photographers Is Now Making Dream Clothes

I think the obvious way is in understanding what flatters and makes a woman feel comfortable. Having the time to be able to interact and listen to these different types of women - they’re quite a rare breed of women, those who work in fashion, because they’re a little bit more sure of what they want - but also speaking to women of different backgrounds and ages and understanding what makes sense in their life, and being able to apply that. Just listening to things they say, like: “Oh, I’ve been looking for the perfect pink striped shirt, but then it has to fit this way”, or, “I like that dress where it falls just off the shoulder." I think that with designers, the experience that they lack is being able to see things in person and understand how their clothes react on a certain body; it’s one thing to have a trunk show and meet your consumers, but it’s another to really be out there in the trenches and understand how it works. Like, does a triple-pleat trouser make sense? If it does, then how would it fit on the bottom? Does it have to be tapered? Does it have to be flared?