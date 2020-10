Bid On These One-Off Designer Pieces To Help Save The Planet

For Michaela DePrince , a Sierra Leonean ballet dancer whose story of triumph over adversity is now known worldwide, the campaign presented an opportunity to share messages of hope. Fittingly, her design comes with a short, defiant mantra: ‘I Rise’. "What Moving Forward Together means to me is creating opportunities to spread a message of hope, power and love," she says of her involvement. "The hope we need to believe in a better world, the power we need to make a change, and the love for each other, no matter who you are or what you look like, that will be the basis on which a new world will be built."