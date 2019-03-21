The objects of your affection change as you age, and the feeling of crushing evolves too. I don’t think I’ll ever experience the kind of painful yearning I had for a porcelain doll when I was seven years old. I spied Emily, green-eyed and golden-locked, in a glass display case in Hamley’s, a British toy store, and she remains one of the purest loves of my life. But wanting a Furby, impossible to get for love or money in 1998? That was my first taste of hype, of falling in love with the thrill of the chase. (Susan’s mum’s cousin says she has a friend who works at Walmart who says there’s a new shipment coming on Tuesday!) My crush on a Juicy Couture sweatsuit a few years later was less about a burgeoning passion for pink velour and much more about not wanting to be the only girl in Grade 7 who didn’t have one. (I never got one, by the way. Much like the skunk-stripe highlights in vogue at the time, it was probably for the best I didn’t go there.)