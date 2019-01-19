How Tiffany & Co. Got Its Cool Back

In a similar fashion and at a similar time to fellow heritage brand Burberry, Tiffany swept through the nation, the mere sight of a little 'Tiffany blue' (the brand’s trademarked colour) box with a white ribbon around it causing mass hysteria. I got my first and only piece of Tiffany jewellery for my 16th birthday: an Atlas ring costing £130. My mum took me up to Sloane Square to purchase the ring and I remember the look of pride on her face at being able to buy her daughter the sort of birthday present she never had growing up. I ditched the ring not six months later when suddenly, Tiffany wasn’t cool anymore. Like Burberry, the brand had gotten so big that it fell prey to copies and fakes until it didn’t matter whether it was real or fake anyway because it had become ubiquitous, and therefore undesirable. As my fashion tutor at London College of Fashion once said: "There’s nothing more naff than something that was really cool five years ago."