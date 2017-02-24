Of course, it later turned out that misogyny had never really gone away, it had just gone underground. What social media and digital did was allow misogyny an anonymous environment to articulate itself. Meanwhile, all those Generation X women who thought it was an equal-opportunity workplace have got to the point in their careers where they are having babies, and getting passed over for promotions and pay rises. We realised men are all being paid more than us for doing the same job... that has only come to light in the past few years... and that we’re not equal in leadership, either because we don’t like the leadership that is there, because it doesn’t suit us or we’re not being given the opportunities. So what I meant was that it felt like women were doing fine and then it was completely not fine. That Girl Power was very reductive, in retrospect.