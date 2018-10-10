Maybe it’s too much time spent frantically bingeing Killing Eve, maybe it’s our national caffeine obsession or maybe it's the constant scrolling, but it’s safe to say we’re all pretty wired these days – and chilling can often be easier said than done.
Part of the problem lies in us viewing winding down as a chore. And it's no wonder; being told "Don’t worry!" over and over again kind of makes it seem like an instruction. But you can’t expect peaceful thoughts to arrive on cue – you have to cultivate them yourself.
In order to do this, you need to care for both your body and your mind, so we’ve rounded up seven things to try to help you feel more centred and peaceful. From facial massage to a calm-inducing tea, here’s how to find some zen in your life…