These Baby Names Are Apparently Proving Popular During Lockdown

Coronavirus has affected just about every aspect of our everyday lives – from our drinking habits to attitudes towards household clutter – so it's not too surprising to hear it's now influencing baby names.
According to a new study by ChannelMum.com, 43% of parents believe that the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the way babies in the UK are named. Some 7% of prospective parents said they've already changed their baby name because of the ongoing health crisis.
During these difficult times, names with positive connotations such as Hope and Hero are proving popular, as are names linked to happiness such as Bliss, Joy, Blythe and Felicity.
Advertisement
Baby names which conjure up images of safety – such as Harbour and Haven – are also predicted to become more common.
Indigo is enjoying a rise in popularity for a very sweet reason – it's also the name of a colour of the rainbow, which has become a symbol of solidarity with NHS workers during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, 35% of parents said they intend to honour a family member with their choice of baby name. Naming a baby after a parent or grandparent is hardly a new phenomenon, but it's possible that more new parents will be moved to do so while they're missing their loved ones during lockdown.
Understandably, more than half of parents believe that names which might remind people of coronavirus – such as Cora, Rona and Violet – will fall out of favour this year.
By contrast, the name Florence is already rising in popularity as NHS Nightingale hospitals play an important part in combatting COVID-19.
ChannelMum.com's baby naming expert SJ Strum said: “Baby names reflect changing times and never more so than when the world is facing a catastrophe. The current crisis means parents are understandably stressed and anxious, so are using new-born’s names to celebrate new life and joy.
"Positive names are a wonderful way to keep focusing on the future and means that the child knows their name has real meaning.”
Advertisement