Inside The Life Of Jenelle Eliana, The YouTuber Who Lives In A Van With Her Snake

From just advertising alone, Jennelle makes more than the $38,600 annual salary she earned at Sports Basement (she quit her data entry job there as soon as she crossed that threshold). She plans on slowly taking on sponsorships that make sense to her, like a recent partnership with Audible, whose audiobooks she listens to while she drives. Most of her subscribers — who some have said are mostly bots — are, in fact, women between the ages of 18-26. “I thought that was cool, because it’s my people. It’s me. It’s my peers,” Jennelle says. Her second video, a gift for her real audience, is a soft poke at the clickbait trend of female vanlifers showing how to rig and use an outdoor shower, exposes the trend for what it is. Jennelle waddles around in fins, a wetsuit, and a snorkel, before telling everyone she goes to the gym to shower. “The sexy outdoor shower would not suffice my need for cleanliness. I entered the blue beast and sailed onto the land of infinite hot water and naked elderly women who silently judge my belly button piercing,” she narrates before walking into a 24 Hour Fitness. Inside, she showers with Alfredo on her head and a kazoo to her lips. It’s much better than sexy. It’s sublime.