The Decade In UK News, From Riots to Royals

There's no denying that the 2010s has been a difficult decade. With a plethora of headline-grabbing news stories that have gripped the UK's attention, the 2010s will definitely be remembered.
It's brought laughter, tears, hope and despair with stories such as the Refugee Crisis and the 2012 Olympics to Grenfell Tower and the Brexit referendum. But there have been some key moments that offer a glimmer of hope for the future; climate change, #MeToo and LGBT rights.
But as decades go, the 2010s will be remembered as one of change. As we approach a new year and decade, what better way than to reflect on the most defining moments that have made the mainstream.
Here are the news moments that shaped the decade.