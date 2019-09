The Suits Of The Tarot, Explained

For any astrology fans reading, each Minor Arcana suit shares properties with one of the elements of the Zodiac (fire, earth, air, and water). In turn, each suit is associated with the three s igns ruled by their corresponding element . So, since the Pentacles suit is believed to represent the element of earth, its associated signs are Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. This doesn't mean that you have to identify with the suit that represents your sign. If you're still getting familiar with the meaning behind the Minor Arcana cards (but already have the basics of astrology down pat) this parallel may offer some clarity around the suits' realm of influence.