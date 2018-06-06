As of today, it's been exactly two decades since Sex and The City premiered and inspired young women to discuss sex and dating frankly (often over brunch), refer to their friends (and not their partners) as their soulmates, and order Cosmos by the gallon. The show has not aged well in several noteworthy ways, but it's sneakily proven to be a useful guide to understanding a pillar of astrology.
Believe it or not, the four lead characters (Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Miranda Hobbes, and Samantha Jones) are actually pretty accurate examples of the four elements of the Zodiac (fire, earth, air, and water) and their respective vibes. For the record, the characters' personalities don't necessarily reflect their actual ruling element, but we're willing to overlook that. Besides, according to SATC canon (aka Wikipedia), only two out of four them have exact birthdays.
By looking at how the women of SATC behave, we can gain a better understanding of the elements' influence on the signs that they rule. Read on to learn more about Carrie and company at their most elemental (sorry, that pun would make even Samantha cringe).