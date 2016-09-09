Mo and Tania got married in 2010 and left London for Portland, Oregon, five-and-a-half years ago to be near the Nike Oregon Project, which is run by Mo’s American coach Alberto Salazar. Their family life is different in the States and "definitely better" than it was in the UK, Tania says. "It’s easier to have four kids there than in the UK and there are far more opportunities for kids to do stuff. I don't know if that's in general in America but certainly in Portland there is – after school clubs, social clubs, summer camps – if anything we’re spoilt for choice". Rihanna is a keen swimmer and gymnast, but hates running with a passion, Tania laughs.



Tania, on the other hand, has become an avid long-distance runner herself since taking it up after Hussein was born last year. Even she is surprised at how long it's taken her to get involved, having been with Mo for so long. She'll be running the Great North Run in Newcastle alongside Mo this Sunday, which will be her second half marathon – a huge achievement for someone who's been running for less than a year. But their children are less impressed. To them, competitive running is "standard procedure", Tania says. "I did a local fun run in Portland and one of them asked me what channel she could watch it on! She thinks its totally normal for everyone to race on TV – talk about high standards!"



But surely her proximity to one of the greatest British athletes must give her an edge? Not necessarily, she tells us. "People think I've got it good because I can just ask him for tips and his greatness will rub off on me, but it's not as easy as that." If anything, Mo often gives advice that doesn't apply to a "normal person". A week before her 10k fun run in Portland, she asked him how hard she should train over the coming days. "He said, 'you don't want to go too hard, just do a couple of four-mile runs today – one in the morning, one in the evening' – for him that’s an easy day!"