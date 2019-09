This extends to how the couple perceives each of their roles as parents. Tania doesn't consider their relationship as defined by stereotypical gender roles and the pair make most decisions together. "He definitely doesn't think he’ll decide what's best for us because he’s a man. In fact, he's quite happy to let me decide often because he’s such a laid-back guy." Tania is looking forward to a time when Mo is around more and they can spend more time together as a family, but she jokes that she won't know what to do with the extra pair of hands.So when is that likely to be? Tania says not even Mo knows whether he'll compete at the Tokyo Games in 2020, as athletes' bodies can change so much each year – especially when they run 120 miles per week. However, despite doubt in the media that Mo will "put his family first" and won't compete, Tania wouldn't put it past him."I don't think even he knows how long he’s got left, but I wouldn't rule out Tokyo just because I know him so well," she says, adding that she can't see anybody being able to outdo Mo within the next four years, considering that it's taken him 15 years to get to where he is now. Highlighting her confidence in her husband, she continues: "I genuinely think Mo could go and do it again in Tokyo. Maybe not the double 5,000m and 10,000m, but I think he could certainly get one gold."He’s got one gold left in him I think, but it really depends on how his body holds up. Even without that, I think he’s got a future in running – whether that be coaching, mentoring or trying to source new talent." After a successful shot at commentating for NBC in the U.S. on the World Indoor Championships, she could even envisage him becoming a pundit.As for her own career, Tania has big aspirations that she hopes might soon finally come to fruition. "This might sound crazy because I'm 30, but I've said to Mo I really want to be a lawyer." She started studying law at evening classes as a teenager while pregnant with Rihanna, but the circumstances prevented her from being able to commit. "I'm glad it didn't happen because things would be different if I'd gone down that road," she acknowledges.While she admits Mo's career will always be the priority,"because he's the more successful one and he supports us as a family," Tania admires couples who take it in turns to focus on their careers. "There's so much I could do and that I want to do when Mo retires. There will come a point when it's time for him to take a back seat, and when it happens I'll be there ready to take over."