"These are the ones fought with most. And I read them over and over again to make sure the tone was right, and that people would feel like they connect without it feeling like people were being attacked. The first chapter [Shalwar Kameez], when I spoke about what it's like to be raised as a person of colour a smaller town." Tan pauses, seeming to find the right words for what he wants to explain. "If you've seen Queer Eye, I'm not the one who cries. I've cried once in three seasons. Writing that chapter, I cried so many times and that was really difficult for me. I gave more of myself than I ever thought I would to this book because I really had to remember what it was like – I blocked it out for so many years, I hadn't thought about what it was like being a kid in South Yorkshire. Reliving that was actually really difficult."