Alexa Chung has the Midas touch. Following collaborations with AG Jeans and Marks & Spencer, she launched her eponymous brand in 2017 to much fanfare and critical acclaim. Whenever her followers are able to snap up a slice of her 1960s-siren-meets-English-teddy-boy style, they do – fast – and suddenly we're all wearing vinyl trench coats with Mary Janes, or a Mick Jagger-esque pastel suit over a pussy bow blouse.
With news of her first collaboration with Superga, you can expect your shoe collection to grow in size, too. She first began working with the brand in 2011, as an ambassador, and now for SS18 she's designed an exclusive capsule collection and starred in the spring campaign, which was shot in LA.
"My mother wore Supergas when I was growing up, so for me they’ve always been a classic shoe and something I have incorporated into my daily wardrobe for years now," a statement from Chung read. "It has been wonderful to return to this brand as a designer working on a collaboration for this season because in the past Superga were one of the first companies to let me art direct a campaign for them. It feels a lot like coming home.”
She's reinterpreted and refreshed the classic Superga silhouette – the 2750, mid cut and mule styles – adding fabrics like varnish, satin, cotton and terry towel, in shades like off-white, burgundy and sky blue. With a style for every occasion, there's a shoe to see you through spring and beyond.
