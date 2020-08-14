2020 has been a wake-up call in a myriad of ways and, right now, many of us are reassessing our lives and priorities. Part of this reset has involved thinking about how to live slower, more considered lifestyles when it comes to our food, fashion habits, work-life balance and reclaiming what really matters. To explore this further, we've teamed up with LG to spend a Sunday with some inspiring women, getting to know what an ideal Sunday looks like for them and discovering the restorative routines and traditions that help them recharge and reboot.
For Candice Brathwaite, bestselling author of I Am Not Your Baby Mother, entrepreneur and mother, the pandemic has been a time for reflecting on what’s important, committing to being present and a slower paced, more chilled lifestyle.
In this episode we get to see how this means a more laid-back Sunday routine for Candice. Despite waking up at 5.30am (yes, really) she uses this time to slow down and connect with herself, perhaps going for a cycle, before plenty of family time with her partner Bodé (Papa B), daughter Esmé-Olivia and son RJ.
The highlight of the wholesome routine? Pancakes served in the crêpe style, with plenty of fruit – a longstanding tradition in their household. As you’ll see, being able to keep their ingredients fresher for longer with LG’s InstaView Fridge Freezer has helped the family be more mindful about food waste and keep their favourite fruit toppings cold and crisp thanks to its NatureFRESH technology. Then there’s the fridge’s Knock Knock feature, which turns the door transparent with a simple ‘knock’ and is not only fun but also lets you peek inside without compromising freshness.
So as we navigate this new normal, here’s to more family time, mindful cooking and a slower, more considered pace of life like Candice. And, it goes without saying, more pancakes.
