I Just Learned The Hard Truth Behind The Eczema & Sunbeds Myth

Welcome to Sun Blocked, Refinery29’s global call to action to wake up to the serious dangers of tanning. No lectures or shaming, we promise. Instead, our goal is to arm you with the facts you need to protect your skin to the best of your ability, because there’s no such thing as safe sun.
It’s 2 a.m. and I can’t sleep. There is no breeze coming from the wide-open window next to me but the air is clawing at the eczema on my neck. It feels like it’s on fire. I’m not scratching it but it burns. I get up and grab some frozen peas wrapped in a towel; I'm not sure if it’ll help but I’ll try anything at this point. My leathery-looking, eczema-laden wrists are soaked in steroid cream and wrapped in bandages. I lie there wondering if this is what hell feels like. Dramatic? Perhaps. But a chronic skin condition can make anyone feel this way.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
In the grand scheme of things, my eczema isn’t even that “bad” considering I only get it in small patches. So I can understand why plenty of people with more extreme eczema might turn to sunbeds for relief despite their dangerous reputation.
Why do people use sunbeds to treat eczema?
On TikTok, the phrases “eczema and tanning beds”, “sunbeds eczema before and after” and “sunbeds eczema” have a combined 233.1 million views. There, videos filled with personal testimonies and misinformation are rife, claiming positive results without noting the risks or providing evidence. One user shared a video saying they use a sunbed for 20 minutes daily before taking a bath. “It’s doing my skin the world of good,” they insist. “I know I look better, and I know it is the sunbed use.” Another user revealed that they were willing to try sunbeds again despite getting second-degree burns in a previous session, all because “someone said, if you go on the sunbeds it helps your skin a little bit”. Others joke about ignoring the risks of melanoma, a type of skin cancer caused by UV radiation. This only appears to enable users in the comments: “Might have a sun bed after watching this,” wrote one.
I was keen to know if people in the “real world” turn to sunbeds in a bid to treat their eczema, and the responses I received were alarming. Ellie, 24, admitted to using sunbeds as an eczema treatment even though she had previously had a cancer scare. “I have loads of moles and actually had a cancerous mole from abusing sunbeds too much when I was younger,” she says. “I did use them a few times [after that] to help my skin condition but I stopped because long term, it isn't good at all. I won't touch sunbeds now, even when I have a flare-up.” When asked what changed her mind, Ellie said: “Sunbeds are just quick fixes, and I can't help but feel like I'm causing further damage — even if it's helping me feel better in the moment.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Ellie’s worry makes sense as the scientific research is abundantly clear: The World Health Organization's International Agency for Research on Cancer classifies sunbeds as a human carcinogen. Sunbed usage statistically increases your chances of developing various skin cancers, and your risk of cancer becomes higher the more you use them. This is because ultraviolet (UV) radiation damages the DNA in your skin cells. Cancer Research UK drives home that even one sunbed session is highly dangerous, and that the risk of squamous cell carcinoma (the second most common skin cancer) is at least 67% higher in people who have ever used a sunbed at any age compared with those who have never used one.
Despite the well-documented risks, Elise Loubatieres-Phan Ngoc, a content creator known for sharing her experience with eczema and hyperthyroidism, says that she has received an abundance of comments over the years, mainly from people recommending sunbeds for her skin condition. Irrespective of the noise, she is steadfast in her decision to avoid sunbeds, telling me that she believes they just replace one problem with another.
Writer Chloe Laws, 29, admits to using sunbeds for her psoriasis in the past. Although psoriasis is not the same as eczema, it too causes inflammation, irritation and dry patches of skin. As such, Laws says that her reasoning for using sunbeds was similar to those with eczema. While she has now sworn off them completely, she says that she used sunbeds out of “absolute desperation” when she was willing to give anything a try, “even though the logical part of your brain will say not to,” she adds. I can personally relate to this desperation. The impact of eczema on mental health is undeniable: According to the National Eczema Association, adults with eczema have a higher risk of anxiety or depression.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Do sunbeds help with eczema?
With eczema having such a profound, negative impact on quality of life, it’s understandable that people turn to sunbeds. But anecdotal evidence aside, is there any truth in their supposed benefits? It pays to understand what might cause eczema in the first instance.
Dr Emma Wedgeworth, consultant dermatologist and British Skin Foundation spokesperson, says that alongside environmental factors (like temperature changes and allergies), a known cause of eczema is an overactive immune system. Some research shows that UV radiation, which sunbeds emit, can weaken the immune system within the skin. This is known as immunosuppression, says Dr Wedgeworth. In short, some studies suggest that certain wavelengths of UV may relieve eczema symptoms. But it's not quite so cut and dried.
What is the difference between UVA and UVB/phototherapy light treatments?
While tanning beds do emit UV, research from the Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care confirms that they cannot be used to treat eczema. Rather, medical UV treatment for eczema — referred to as phototherapy — is a recommended professional option. Consultant dermatologist Dr Alia Ahmed explains that phototherapy enlists only one type of UV light: “Something called ‘narrowband UVB’ or ‘NB-UVB’ is used to treat eczema in dermatology departments,” she says. “This type of light therapy has harmful UV rays filtered out for increased safety, and it’s closely monitored by dermatologists.” Here, the UV wavelengths target specific areas of the body affected by eczema. Conversely, sunbeds mostly emit harmful UVA (responsible for a tan), which damages the entire skin.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Dr Ahmed adds that UVA penetrates deeper into the skin compared to other types of UV radiation. “Every time you tan or burn, you damage the DNA in your skin,” says Dr Ahmed. “The more you damage your DNA, the greater your risk of getting skin cancer.” Sunbeds and phototherapy are not the same and the risks of sunbeds remain unequivocal.
Considering the indisputable links to skin cancer, Dr Wedgeworth says that using sunbeds to treat eczema is a “very high-risk strategy”. But that’s not all. While certain UV rays might improve eczema symptoms when administered by a medical professional, there is a proportion of eczema that is actually worsened by UV light, says Dr Wedgeworth. This is known as photo-aggravated eczema and is estimated to affect around 1.4% to 16% of people with atopic eczema.
Is sunshine and vitamin D good for eczema?
It’s clear that there are various pervasive myths surrounding sunbeds and eczema but it would be remiss not to acknowledge sunbathing outdoors — and it is widely believed that vitamin D from sunshine can alleviate eczema symptoms. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, getting enough vitamin D from tanning beds isn’t possible, considering that they mainly emit UVA rays. Sunshine, on the other hand, emits UVB, too, which provides the energy your skin needs to create vitamin D. Dr Ahmed says that studies have found severe eczema to be associated with lower vitamin D levels. “The reason behind this is not fully understood,” Dr Ahmed says, “but vitamin D plays a role in skin barrier function and may have anti-inflammatory properties.”
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
That said, the effects of sunshine itself on eczema aren’t fully understood. “Some people report that the sun helps their skin, while others say it makes it worse. The effect of sunshine on eczema varies between individuals,” says Dr Ahmed. While many may find their skin feels better in warm weather, Dr Wedgeworth says this isn’t due to the sun alone. Research shows that it’s often a combination of things (like a warm climate and no drying indoor heating) as well as UV exposure. As for vitamin D supplements, Dr Wedgeworth agrees that it’s “important to maintain healthy vitamin D levels” but notes that there is a distinct lack of evidence to support the idea that vitamin D supplements improve eczema symptoms.
For all the anecdotal evidence that suggests sunshine can make your eczema feel better, research says that heat and sweat might actually make it worse. Some people might feel itchier when it’s hot and sweaty, as sodium from sweat can dry out the skin and sting or irritate already-inflamed areas, says Dr Ahmed. Dr Wedgeworth adds that this can lead to more scratching and exacerbated eczema symptoms.
If you enjoy spending time in the sun and feel your eczema benefits as a result, Dr Wedgeworth reminds us that we should always take precautions to reduce our chances of skin damage and developing skin cancer. Wear protective clothing, stick to shaded areas and avoid spending time outside between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. when the sun is at its hottest. Dermatologists also recommend using a broad spectrum sunscreen of at least SPF 30. According to Dr Wedgeworth, the best sunscreens for eczema-prone skin tend not to be fragranced, and some people may tolerate mineral sunscreens better than chemical sunscreens. However, the former are more likely to leave behind a white cast on darker skin.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
How do you get rid of eczema?
Treating eczema can feel like a constant battle. Instead of self-medicating with sunbeds, which can do more harm than good, consider visiting your GP. They are likely to start you off with topical emollient creams and soap substitutes like Diprobase Advanced Eczema Cream, £15.75, and Dermol Lotion, £7.90, which prevent moisture escaping from the skin and alleviate dry, rough patches. Both are available over the counter. I personally swear by Aveeno Dermexa Daily Emollient Cream, £9.99, which you can get on prescription or also over the counter. Topical steroid creams can treat the uncomfortable dryness caused by eczema but they require a prescription, though weaker topical steroids like hydrocortisone (found in HC45 Hydrocortisone Cream, £5.99, sold at Boots) are also available to buy over the counter. Even so, it’s wise to consult a healthcare professional before you go ahead and buy.
If these topical treatments don’t help, ask your GP to refer you to a dermatologist. Aside from topicals, Loubatieres-Phan Ngoc relies on LED light, namely the Dermalux Flex MD LED Light Therapy Device, to treat her eczema. However, at close to £2,000, it’s expensive and there isn’t enough research to show that LED can help with eczema symptoms. Despite some anecdotal evidence, “LED is a different wavelength of light to UV radiation,” explains Dr Wedgeworth, “and probably doesn't have the same immunosuppressive effects [as phototherapy].”
Where sunbeds are concerned, they are certainly not a cure-all for eczema. Their risks far outweigh any potential positive side effects and there are much more effective treatment methods available with the help of doctors and dermatologists. If you’re eczema-prone, protecting your already-inflamed skin from harmful UV rays is paramount, and attempting to treat a skin condition without the help of a trained healthcare professional isn’t recommended. As for me? My neck might sometimes feel like it’s had a harsh encounter with a cactus but having read the research and spoken to the experts, I’ll pass on the sunbeds.