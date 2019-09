The Moon & Sun May Be Working Together To Make Your Life Harder

But, when it comes to other aspects, the sun and moon don't get along so well. Astrologer Annie Heese writes that having the sun and moon in opposition, where they're six signs apart, is a particularly difficult dynamic. With this aspect in your birth chart, you likely struggle to act in your best interest. Your energy level and actual motivation might not always line up, and you find it difficult to express your feelings . Given how hard-won inner peace can be for you, your relationships with others are probably of great importance — it's here that happiness comes easily.