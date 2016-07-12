As summer rolls around, finding suitable footwear can be tricky. Flip flops aren't really acceptable unless you're on a far-flung beach, and trainers or plimsolls have (sweat) problems of their own. Thankfully, at the SS16 shows last September and October, the catwalks were filled with flats, as many of our favourite designers showcased slippers, loafers, sandals and slides rather than the sky-high stilettos we're used to. Rejoice at the return of shoes that are both comfy and cool!



We saw backless loafers at Gucci and Victoria Beckham, slip-ons adorned with pom poms, ribbons and beading at Marc Jacobs, Dolce & Gabbana and Prada, and lace slippers at Balenciaga. There were also flatform sandals at Chanel, Chloé and Kenzo. Ergo: flats can be formal and sophisticated too. We've rounded up some of the most effortlessly elegant pairs available from luxury to highstreet. Throw your vertiginous heels to the back of your wardrobe and slip into these happy flats this summer...



