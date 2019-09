A Snapshot Of The Modern Woman's Handbag

In partnership with Stuart Weitzman , we asked three of our favourite creative women to give us a glimpse into their bags — a peek not even their closest friends usually get. Inside, we found sentimental treasures that transport them to the past, gadgets that help them find their “space in the crowd,” beauty essentials that get them ready to face the world, and the sacred objects they use to clear the air and feel at home. Maybe bags aren’t a woman’s entire world. But they are an intimate part of our style, a faithful keeper of secrets, and they help us hold on to what we value most. Read on for a look inside.