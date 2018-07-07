Are You Stressed – Or Depressed? A Clinical Psychologist Explains The Difference

Not texts and emails but actual contact. Our amygdala – the part of the brain that controls our emotions, also called the fear centre – what that responds to is the scent of another person! Babies first recognise their mothers through scent, not through eyesight which is very poor at birth. Scent is our most important sense for feeling safe and you’ve got to be near people to smell them! That’s what makes you feel calm – loving touch, which is why pets are so good, because you get loving touch and a release of oxytoxin and the amygdala say ‘Aha! I’m around good company, it’s going to be ok.’ It doesn’t have to be a partner, it can be a genuinely kind compliment to the person who serves you your cup of coffee, it can be opening a door to someone who’s having trouble coping – those things make the difference to you feeling safe, it’s as small as that.