Stella McCartney Shoots Models At Home In Lockdown For Intimate New Campaign

Lockdown has led us to reexamine and strengthen our relationships with those we love. A rare and enforced moment of quiet is allowing us to reconnect with our chosen family by coming up with ever more inventive ways to be together. From twilight-hour Zoom parties filled with wine and laughter to birthday presents left on doorsteps in socially distanced house calls, despite being so far apart, it seems we're all closer than ever before.
Faced with isolation, Stella McCartney enlisted Brooklyn-based director Anna Pollack to muse on the notion of chosen family. Pollack's exploration resulted in a curated series of photo shoots with her creative circle in their respective lockdown locations.
From school counsellors to photographers, each woman is captured in Stella McCartney lingerie. Whether feeling connected and confident in California or serene and calm in Mexico, in this quietly intimate photo series, Pollack asks: is family defined by the DNA in our veins or the love in our hearts?