The shift in seasons means change in more ways than one. Now that spring has officially sprung, we’re tucking our 40 denier tights away at the back of the drawer and switching our morning flat white for an iced latte. Just like you wouldn’t want to step out in a big teddy coat on a fine spring day, your skin needs to be treated a little differently in the warmer months. The longer days and balmier evenings mean festivals, after-work Pimm's and more BBQs than you can shake a skewer at – but that also means more sun exposure, humidity and the only greens you’re getting being the cucumber in that Pimm's.