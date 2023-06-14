Like many pop culture references, TikTok has done its job and turned canon events into a trend of its own. Now, your FYP is probably teeming with people lamenting about not being able to interfere in someone else's life when they see something classic or clichéd about to happen to them, especially if you've been through it yourself. Because it's canon, which means it's an experience you have to live through to turn you into who you're meant to be.