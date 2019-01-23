Advice From A Nice Girl: How Do I Encourage My Colleagues To Speak Up In Meetings?

She wrote: Okay, I was really nervous, but I did it. It was really helpful to have words to start the conversation. I started it by saying, "I'm your biggest champion and want to do everything I can to help you be successful." This was a positive way to start the conversation and set the right tone. I felt good energy from him when I said that. I also kept going back to the comment you made about being both kind and direct. I was direct in communicating what he needs to work on but said it in a way that wasn't threatening. There were two key areas for improvement, and together we came up with next steps (and the specific role that I am going to play in helping him) and agreed to check in at the end of February. It's a huge relief to have this done! Also, one thing I would add is that I practiced exactly what I was going to say, and that gave me more confidence going into the conversation.