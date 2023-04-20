A Rare Total Solar Eclipse In Aries Is Happening

A solar eclipse is like a very potent New Moon, except the Sun and Moon align with the Nodes of Destiny. This means that the eclipse is awakening a part of ourselves that needs improvement, care, or focus for the next one and a half years (eclipses work on a nodal axis, which changes signs every 18 months). The Nodes of Destiny run in pairs: The North and South Node. Simply put, the North Node is what we are bringing into our lives, while the South Node is what we are releasing. Keep in mind that these two are astrological polarities. For instance, the North Node in Aries would oppose the South Node in Libra. In that case, the karmic focus would be about learning to care for oneself, above all else and letting go of codependent behaviorisms.