At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

Besides tuition, I started paying for all of my expenses after my second year of college when I was 19. I had an internship in my current city, which meant I had to pay rent and buy all my own groceries for the first time, instead of living in the dining hall and having a meal plan. My partner has more money in savings than I do, which we could dip into if there was a short-term change to our situation. If I were to have a major crisis, I'd probably be able to move back in with my parents, though they'd expect me to chip in for rent and share food costs if I still had any income.