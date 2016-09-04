The Wedding Day: Sofia Coppola & Spike Jonze

WHEN: 26th June 1999.
WHERE: The winery of Sofia's father, Francis Ford Coppola, in Napa Valley, California.
WHAT HAPPENED: The couple originally met in 1992 on the set of the first music video that Jonze ever directed – Sonic Youth's "100%". They were friends for years before Spike developed feelings. Beastie Boy Adam Yauch told New York magazine how he wooed her in his own unique way: "He told me about this time he was going to pick up Sofia at the L.A. airport. He stuck cotton balls in his jowls and put on a fatty suit and rubbed Vaseline all over his face so he was really greasy. When she got off the plane, she sorta, like, half recognised him. He made her feel really uncomfortable, when most people would show up with flowers or something."
Having both just completed filming on their feature debuts – Coppola's The Virgin Suicides and Jonze's Being John Malkovich, the couple found time in their busy schedules to get hitched.
THE DRESS: Sofia wore a custom-made gown by John Galliano.
THE GUESTS: Anna Sui, Kirsty Hume, Donovan Leitch, Tom Waits, Zoe Cassavetes, and, of course, Sofia's favourite designer, Marc Jacobs.
THE PARTY: Sofia's father served wine from 1971, the year of Sofia's birth. He also kept everyone well-oiled by bringing out the Blanc de Blancs, a champagne named after Sofia. The couple then honeymooned in Bora Bora, Tahiti.
HAPPILY EVER AFTER? Not so much. The pair filed for divorce in December 2003 citing irreconcilable differences. Many have speculated that the character of John, a career-driven photographer who ignores his wife, in Coppola's film Lost In Translation is based on Jonze. Coppola has since remarried to Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars, while Jonze remains single.
WHERE: The winery of Sofia's father, Francis Ford Coppola, in Napa Valley, California.
WHAT HAPPENED: The couple originally met in 1992 on the set of the first music video that Jonze ever directed – Sonic Youth's "100%". They were friends for years before Spike developed feelings. Beastie Boy Adam Yauch told New York magazine how he wooed her in his own unique way: "He told me about this time he was going to pick up Sofia at the L.A. airport. He stuck cotton balls in his jowls and put on a fatty suit and rubbed Vaseline all over his face so he was really greasy. When she got off the plane, she sorta, like, half recognised him. He made her feel really uncomfortable, when most people would show up with flowers or something."
Having both just completed filming on their feature debuts – Coppola's The Virgin Suicides and Jonze's Being John Malkovich, the couple found time in their busy schedules to get hitched.
THE DRESS: Sofia wore a custom-made gown by John Galliano.
THE GUESTS: Anna Sui, Kirsty Hume, Donovan Leitch, Tom Waits, Zoe Cassavetes, and, of course, Sofia's favourite designer, Marc Jacobs.
THE PARTY: Sofia's father served wine from 1971, the year of Sofia's birth. He also kept everyone well-oiled by bringing out the Blanc de Blancs, a champagne named after Sofia. The couple then honeymooned in Bora Bora, Tahiti.
HAPPILY EVER AFTER? Not so much. The pair filed for divorce in December 2003 citing irreconcilable differences. Many have speculated that the character of John, a career-driven photographer who ignores his wife, in Coppola's film Lost In Translation is based on Jonze. Coppola has since remarried to Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars, while Jonze remains single.
Advertisement