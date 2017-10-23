Ayarzagoitia’s relationships with all of her subjects are empathic and driven by the bonds she builds with them both in front of, and away from, the lens. When speaking about the sort of connection she needs to have with someone in order to want to take their picture, she says that she has to know she wants to photograph them the very first moment she sees them. An instant chemistry is imperative. “Something has to come together based on my attraction to them immediately – sensually, empathetically, aesthetically. I need to be drawn to them because of their attitude, and the way they carry themselves, or through a desire to know more about their culture. I like open people.” Whether meeting through friends or by chance encounter on the street, it’s the intangible parts of her subjects’ personalities that she believes she can capture through photographing them.