Is Sleeping With A Fan On Bad For You?

Well, it's true that pollen, pet dander, dust, and allergens tend to settle on the ground or surfaces in your home, Dr. Chen says. Fans can "disturb" those particles, which could worsen allergy symptoms temporarily — but again, it's usually not a huge issue, he says. "Most of us do not have so much pollen in our homes that allergy symptoms are that severe, unless the window is open or we have a pet that we are allergic to," he says. Also, air-conditioners can blow allergens around the room, too, he says.