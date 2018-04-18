Story from News

The Search Is On For The Man Who Threatened Stormy Daniels

Ashley Alese Edwards
Photo: Heidi Gutman/ABC/Getty Images..
Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who seems to being beating President Donald Trump at his own game, was on US TV show The View this week to discuss how she will no longer tolerate being bullied by associates of Trump for her decision to talk about their alleged affair.
In her 60 Minutes interview in March, Daniels (real name Stephanie Clifford), said that 2011, she was confronted by a man in a parking lot while she was with her infant daughter, who told her to "forget the story" she had planned to tell InTouch magazine about her relationship she had with then-reality TV star Trump.
Advertisement
"A guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.' And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone," Daniels told Anderson Cooper about the incident.
Daniels and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, insisted she was not on the show just for attention, but that the threat against her and her daughter was "serious business," according to the Washington Post, then released a composite sketch of the man Daniels says threatened her, offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to his identification.
Predictably, the detailed sketch of what looked like a generic white male in his 30s to early 40s, led Twitter users to put on their detective caps, trying to identify the suspect.
Many thought the sketch bore a striking resemblance to Gisele Bündchen's husband, sports player Tom Brady.
Michael C. Hall, who played a serial killer on the show Dexter, was also named.
If Matt Damon's puppet from Team America was a sentient being, it could be a suspect, too.
Actor Mark Hamill decided to get ahead of any speculation, and let everyone he has an alibi for the day Daniels was threatened.
Kato Kaelin, a witness in the O.J. Simpson trial, was a popular guess.
As Daniels and her lawyer have said previously, her decision to come forward has less to do with the president's alleged affair, and more to do with the tactics used to cover it up, like Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen paying Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about the affair.
Advertisement
"This is about the extent that Mr. Cohen and the president have gone to intimidate this woman, to silence her, to threaten her, and to put her under their thumb," Avenatti said. "It is thuggish behavior from people in power. And it has no place in American democracy."
People with credible leads (not memes) can email idthethug@gmail.com with any information that they have on the man's identity, Avenatti tweeted after the show.
Read these stories next:
Stormy Daniels Sues Trump & Her Lawyer Confirms Their Affair
The Important Part Of The Stormy Daniels Interview Wasn't The Affair
Is This The Shark Attack Documentary That Stormy Daniels & Donald Trump Watched Together?
Advertisement

More from US News

R29 Original Series