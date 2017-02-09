After sweeping awards shows, it's no surprise that Netflix's The Crown is already leaving us desperate for the second season. In the next installment of the series, based on real-life events centered around the brilliant Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, it's time for the Kennedy family to make their big entrance. And playing John F. Kennedy is none other than Michael C. Hall. Yes — the most lovable apathetic serial killer is playing one of the most iconic characters of our nation's history. It's perfect. Deadline confirms Halls' role, as well as the casting of South African actress Jodi Balfour, who will play Jackie Kennedy. The 1960s was quite the decade, and I can't wait to see what breathtaking visuals The Crown team has dreamed up for the stateside scenes. Hall is getting his fair share of political roles this year, as he will also star in Felt, a film centered around the Watergate scandal. As exciting as political thrillers and historical series are, I'm still crossing my fingers for a Dexter reboot any day now. But this JFK role is a nice fill for the void.
