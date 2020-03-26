Why Single Women Feel Guilty For Not “Doing” Enough

The problem with that passive acceptance of my single status as a negative was that after a goddamn decade of trying to “fix” it, I was still single. Effort without reward will eventually catch up to absolutely everyone. We’ll all wake up from the simulation mad as hell at some point. My “some point” was somewhere around mid-2018. Wasn’t all that effort supposed to... I dunno, give me something in return eventually? But it didn’t — ever. I mean seriously can you imagine trying to learn a new skill, language, or sport for an actual decade with no luck? You’d give up somewhere in the middle of year two, if I’m being generous. So I decided to find my own way to “fix” what was wrong with me. I decided there wasn’t anything wrong with me to begin with. I found a way to end my singleness that had nothing to do with finding a man.