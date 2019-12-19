Am I Single Because Of My Attitude?

I’ve often heard that my attitude is the reason why I’m single. That idea is communicated to me as a negative. It’s not, “Congratulations, your attitude is why you’re single — what an accomplishment.” It’s: “This is all your fault, you’re doing something bad — to yourself.” While I don’t believe that being single is inherently something bad or wrong, and therefore can’t have a reason, fault, or cause, I’d like to get into this. Because I’m tired of being told that my life is wrong, and a symptom of my own feelings. I think my life is right, and a symptom of work and building a world around me that I’m proud of. I think the idea of a single woman enjoying her life is one that takes getting used to. Not for me though – I’m super into this already.