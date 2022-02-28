But what, exactly, does "with intention" mean? Well, according to Oliver, it requires a little more care than a quick, quippy email asking for a phone call or an informational interview. Instead, she says cold calling (or emailing or DMing) is about specificity: Know what you want, and ask for it. Be clear about why you admire the recipient of your message. Come to your phone call with three things you're hoping to work through. And perhaps most importantly, keep in touch afterwards — not just when you need something. Reach out when a contact of yours gets a new job or shares a new project. Reach out when you want to share a project of your own. Let that relationship become larger than a transactional back-and-forth.