At the beginning of 2016, I made a vow to only buy 10 articles of clothing this year (not including basic necessities like underwear and socks). I thought this would make me a smarter shopper, but I somehow found myself still regretting purchases. A pair of too-small shoes made its way onto the list; I felt compelled to buy a dress because it was part of my New Year's resolutions, and I haven't worn it once.