How To Get This Ultimate Cool Girl's Signature Style

Caution: Gia Seo's Instagram may make you completely re-evaluate your own personal style. She inspires you to rethink neon orange, to forget everything you thought about layering, and consider dropping £65 on an Aimé Leon Dore baseball cap. “You can call me a no label, non-loyalist dresser. I never know what to expect, especially after laundry day. I really enjoy that I re-learn or discover something new most days,” Gia tells Refinery29. That's what's so appealing about her style: she doesn't take herself too seriously, and her looks are exciting yet miraculously effortless.
"As a recovering hoarder, everything influences me. My favourite place to discover new things is any home goods or dollar stores," she says. "I love packaging, storage containers, and organisation, and I think, in a weird way, that’s why I love layering and textures so much." Her style icons, in this order: "I absolutely adore Todd Oldham, Jackie Kennedy, my chic-as-hell mother, Freddy Mercury, and Michaels."
Her style is proof that it's not about knowing what to buy; it's about the confidence and attitude you put behind what you wear.