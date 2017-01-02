So we decided to interview six real-life shoe lovers who dedicate a significant amount of time and money to fulfilling their passion. We asked them to take photos of their shoe closets, talk about their favourite pairs, and show off their pride and joys — stilettos, sneakers, and flats alike. Ahead, these shoe-obsessives get real about their lust-worthy collections and why they just can't stop.



These interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.